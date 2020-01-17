Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 5.66%. Travelzoo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 29.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

