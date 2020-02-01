Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,551.50 ($20.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.60.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

