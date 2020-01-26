Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.55 ($19.98).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,608.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,415.64.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Insiders have bought a total of 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117 in the last 90 days.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

