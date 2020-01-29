Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,715 at Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Travis Perkins to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.71).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,597.50 ($21.01) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 54.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,611.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,421.78.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Insiders have bought 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117 in the last quarter.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

