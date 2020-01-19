Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,401.92

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,401.92 and traded as high as $1,669.00. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,661.00, with a volume of 370,235 shares traded.

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,480.36 ($19.47).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,593.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,403.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117 over the last three months.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

