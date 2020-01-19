Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Sells $35,650.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,496.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of -241.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

