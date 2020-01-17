TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 219,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

