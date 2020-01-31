TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.22

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 40001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

