Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TRMT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

