Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Trading 5.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.00, 208,488 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 114,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation