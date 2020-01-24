Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives “Sell” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their sell rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.20 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Trevali Mining to a sell rating and set a $0.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,614. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

