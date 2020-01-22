Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.35.

TSE TV opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?