Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.20

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TV. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.35.

Shares of TV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. 1,310,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

