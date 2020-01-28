Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?