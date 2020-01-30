Trevor Hallam Sells 975 Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $10,247.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $10,413.00.

STRO stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $256.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

