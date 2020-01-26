Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36, approximately 6,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

The stock has a market cap of $17.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter.

About Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

