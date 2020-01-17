TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

