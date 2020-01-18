TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.40

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 58519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,434,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,570,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period.

About TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

