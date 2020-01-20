Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tribune Publishing’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tribune Publishing.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 198,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPCO. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 116,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 260.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

TPCO stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

