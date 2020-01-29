TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,487. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

