TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $354,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $378,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

