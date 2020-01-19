Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.08

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $10.11. Tricorn Group shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 96,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tricorn Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a PE ratio of 7.35.

Tricorn Group Company Profile (LON:TCN)

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

