Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $191.29

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $191.29 and traded as low as $186.00. Trifast shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 71,354 shares traded.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trifast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($3.05).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.89. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

