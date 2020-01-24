Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:TM opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Trigon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

