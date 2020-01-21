Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRIL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

TRIL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.89. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com