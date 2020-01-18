Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.49. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 22,635 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on TRIL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

