Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Trading 22.4% Higher

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL) traded up 22.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.37, 323,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 589,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

