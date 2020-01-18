Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.86. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRL. TD Securities cut their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trilogy International Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.26.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index