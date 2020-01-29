Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 335,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TMQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Selz Capital LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 13,587,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,588 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 143.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

