Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Up 6%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28, approximately 104,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 168,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 13,587,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 2,015,588 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

