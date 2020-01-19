Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) were up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 315,724 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 149,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMQ shares. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 14,326,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,870 shares during the period.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?