TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,725. TriMas has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $77,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $496,320.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

