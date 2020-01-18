Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $785.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.30 million to $791.82 million. Trimble posted sales of $785.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Trimble by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 948,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,172. Trimble has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

