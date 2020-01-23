Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trimble continues to ride on well-performing segments. Robust Buildings and Infrastructure unit continue to drive the top line on the back of strengthening building and civil construction businesses. Benefits from e-Builder and Viewpoint buyouts are positives. Strong organic growth in Transportation segment driven by mapping, navigation and truck routing businesses is a tailwind. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. However, the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Trimble’s position in China can come into question owing to the impact of U.S. trade policy. Trade tensions are resulting in slowdown in OEM demand and sluggish spending by U.S. farmers. Also, unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations pose risks. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 1,187,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trimble has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

