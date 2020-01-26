TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $36,237.50 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $36,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

