TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

TNET traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.78. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $47,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,699.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,778 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

