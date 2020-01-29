Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading Down 6.4%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 8,545 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 146,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

