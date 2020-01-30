Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.63

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.07. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 985,331 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

