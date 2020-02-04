Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze Acquires 117,143 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 117,143 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,399,088.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRN. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 650,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 717,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

