Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze Purchases 111,076 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 111,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,298,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: Correction