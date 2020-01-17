Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Brandon B. Boze Buys 122,500 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze bought 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

