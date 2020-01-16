Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRN. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,510,646 shares of company stock valued at $30,920,620 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,660 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 532,314 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,680,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

