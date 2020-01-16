Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $26.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 844,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,510,646 shares of company stock valued at $30,920,620. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

