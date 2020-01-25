Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Trinseo stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 347,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,185. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,832,000 after acquiring an additional 536,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 29.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trinseo by 111.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

