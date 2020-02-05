Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE TSE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 414,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 666.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

