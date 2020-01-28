Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

