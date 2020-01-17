Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Trip.com Group posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,209. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,612,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

