Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

TCOM opened at $31.90 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,231,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,398,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

