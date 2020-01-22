Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

TCOM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,312. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,830,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,398,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

