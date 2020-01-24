Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $35.86

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.16, but opened at $35.86. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 288,095 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

